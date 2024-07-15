Queretaro receive Chivas in a thrilling Matchday 3 clash of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Don't miss a moment of the action with our all-inclusive guide, featuring game time, broadcast details, and streaming options to catch every play live in the USA.

Queretaro receive Chivas in a thrilling Matchday 3 clash of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Fans are abuzz with anticipation as these titans prepare to collide. Mark your calendars, lock in the venue, and set your alarms for kickoff. Stay tuned to catch every thrilling moment live, whether streaming or on traditional TV.

In a showdown between two struggling teams in the Apertura 2024, Chivas and Queretaro are both looking to shake off a rough start. Guadalajara, having suffered a defeat and a draw, finds itself teetering near the bottom of the standings despite coming into the tournament with high expectations. The pressure is on for Chivas to bounce back and climb the rankings.

Queretaro’s situation is even more dire, with two losses in as many matches, leaving them desperate for their first points of the season. Playing on home turf, Queretaro will aim to turn their fortunes around and secure a crucial victory against Chivas. The stage is set for a critical match as both teams seek redemption and a much-needed boost in the standings.

When will the Queretaro vs Chivas match be played?

Queretaro are set to clash with Chivas on Tuesday, July 16, for Matchday 3 of the Liga MX Apertura 2024, with kickoff scheduled for 9:00 PM (ET).

Jaime Gomez of Queretaro – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Queretaro vs Chivas: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Queretaro vs Chivas in the USA

Don’t miss a second of the excitement in tonight’s showdown between Queretaro and Chivas in the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Catch all the action streaming live on ViX for fans across the United States.