In a stunning move a goalkeeper in the Kings League is set for a move to Liga MX side Cruz Azul.

The Kings League, often viewed as a spectacle catering to social media and FIFA video game enthusiasts, is now emerging as a platform for nurturing future professional talents.

Much like how the XFL saw players move up to the NFL, the Kings League is now providing opportunities for players to showcase their skills to professional soccer teams. In this case a young goalkeeper moving to Liga MX and playing for Cruz Azul.

James Hernández, who played for the Peluche Caligari team in the Kings League Americas, is a prime example of this trend. Despite being only 17 years old, Hernández and his club narrowly missed reaching the Final Four, losing to Raniza.

Who is James Hernandez?

Born on November 28, 2005, in Mexico City, James Hernández is a goalkeeper selected in the Kings League draft. In the tournament, each team utilizes two goalkeepers per game, but Peluche Caligari uniquely stuck with Hernández throughout the initial part of the season.

Hernandez faced criticism during the first tournament due to specific errors, especially when his team was knocked out in the Quarterfinals by the Caribbean Galácticos. Nevertheless, the team maintained faith in the young goalkeeper from Mexico City.

His standout performances during the “World Cup”, where he saved penalties and crucial shots, made him a highlight for Peluche Caligari. Now, Hernández is poised to test his skills in the youth ranks of one of Mexico’s premier clubs, Cruz Azul moving to their U-19 side.