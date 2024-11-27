Trending topics:
NFL News: Patriots 'snatch' weapon from Tua Tagovailoa to support Drake Maye

The New England Patriots remain optimistic about finishing the 2024 regular season strong. To bolster their chances, they’ve added a new weapon for Drake Maye—someone who previously played alongside Tua Tagovailoa.

Drake Maye, quarterback of the New England Patriots
© Michael Reaves/Getty ImagesDrake Maye, quarterback of the New England Patriots

By Fernando Franco Puga

While the 2024 NFL season has not been outstanding for the New England Patriots, they are not ready to give up on it just yet. To strengthen their chances, the front office has taken a weapon from Tua Tagovailoa’s team and handed it to Drake Maye.

Earlier this year, the Patriots underwent the biggest organizational change of the 21st century. The team decided to part ways with Bill Belichick, the head coach who led them to six Super Bowl titles in partnership with Tom Brady.

Not only did the club appoint a new head coach in Jerod Mayo, but they also brought in a new quarterback. Now, the Patriots are determined to help Drake Maye succeed, with the front office actively working to provide him with the best supporting talent available.

Patriots sign Tua Tagovailoa’s former guard

The New England Patriots have struggled to find stability since Tom Brady’s departure in 2020. His exit left a massive void, and the front office has yet to find a quarterback capable of filling his shoes.

NFL News: Jerod Mayo and the Patriots set to recover star defensive player vs. Colts

NFL News: Jerod Mayo and the Patriots set to recover star defensive player vs. Colts

Their first attempt at replacing him was Cam Newton, but he was eventually succeeded by Mac Jones. However, Jones was traded to the Jaguars earlier this year after an underwhelming tenure in Massachusetts.

In response, New England selected Drake Maye in the first round of this year’s draft. Considered one of the top prospects of his class, Maye has yet to deliver consistent results, but the Patriots remain confident in his potential for long-term success.

To support Maye, the Patriots recently made a key roster move. The team claimed Lester Cotton off waivers from the Dolphins, effectively ‘snatching’ a valuable player from Tua Tagovailoa’s squad.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 29: Lester Cotton #66 of the Miami Dolphins and Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins celebrate with Jaylen Waddle #17 of the Miami Dolphins after Waddle’s receiving touchdown during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 29: Lester Cotton #66 of the Miami Dolphins and Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins celebrate with Jaylen Waddle #17 of the Miami Dolphins after Waddle’s receiving touchdown during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Cotton, 28, is a versatile guard capable of playing on both sides of the line. He entered the league in 2019 with the Raiders and has played in 42 games to date, with the 2023 season being his most productive, starting eight games for Miami.

What are the Patriots’ needs for the 2025 NFL Draft?

With the acquisition of Drake Maye this year, the Patriots have secured their quarterback of the future. However, the team still needs to surround him with talented players to maximize his potential.

Patriots News: HC Jerod Mayo identifies who's to blame for Dolphins defeat

see also

Patriots News: HC Jerod Mayo identifies who’s to blame for Dolphins defeat

Heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, the Patriots are expected to have one of the top picks. Their primary need is an offensive tackle, but cornerbacks and wide receivers are also among their most pressing priorities.

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga

