River Plate play against Boca Juniors for the 2024 Copa de la Liga quarterfinals. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

River Plate and Boca Juniors square off in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Copa de la Liga. Discover all the essential details, including the match date, kickoff time, and a range of streaming options tailored for viewers in the United States, conveniently accessible here.

The 2024 Copa de la Liga has entered its decisive phase, and while all quarterfinal matchups are highly anticipated, one stands out above the rest: the Superclasico. In this new edition, both teams strive to secure a spot among the tournament’s final four.

Boca Juniors secured their quarterfinal berth on the final Matchday with a hard-fought victory against Godoy Cruz. Meanwhile, River Plate, also advancing on the final Matchday, topped their group standings. Estudiantes await the victor of this eagerly anticipated duel, promising an electrifying encounter.

When will the River Plate vs Boca Juniors match be played?

The game for the 2024 Copa de la Liga quarterfinals between River Plate and Boca Juniors will be played this Sunday, April 21 at 2:30 PM (ET).

River Plate vs Boca Juniors: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

How to watch River Plate vs Boca Juniors in the USA

This 2024 Copa de la Liga quarterfinals game between River Plate and Boca Juniors will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount+. Other options: TyC Sports Internacional.