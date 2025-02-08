Where to watch River Plate vs Independiente live in the USA: 2025 Liga Profesional Argentina

River Plate will face off against Independiente in Matchday 4 of the 2025 Liga Profesional Argentina. Fans in the United States can find essential details, including kickoff time and broadcast or streaming options, to watch the match live.

After an intense scoreless derby against San Lorenzo, River Plate are gearing up for another high-stakes clash. With a slow start to the tournament—two draws and one win—Gallardo’s squad is determined to secure its second home victory.

Standing in their way are Independiente, the sole leader of Zone 2 with a perfect three-win record. Though El Rojo have historically struggled at this venue, they will look to maintain their momentum, while River aim to close the gap at the top of the standings.

When will the River Plate vs Independiente match be played?

River Plate play against Independiente in the Matchday 4 of the Liga Profesional Argentina this Saturday, February 8. The game will kick off at 6:15 PM (ET).

Rodrigo Rey of Independiente – Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

River Plate vs Independiente: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:15 PM

CT: 5:15 PM

MT: 4:15 PM

PT: 3:15 PM

How to watch River Plate vs Independiente in the USA

This 2025 Liga Profesional Argentina game between River Plate and Independiente can be watched live in the USA on Fanatiz USA.