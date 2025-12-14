Davante Adams injury update: Sean McVay makes concerning admission ahead of Rams vs Seahawks TNF

The Los Angeles Rams secured a key NFL Week 15 victory against the Detroit Lions, controlling the game and winning 41–34. However, the result was overshadowed by troubling news involving star wide receiver Davante Adams, whose injury status casts doubt ahead of a crucial matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Head coach Sean McVay addressed the situation after the game, and his update raised concern inside the organization.

According to Nate Atkins, Adams re-aggravated a previous hamstring injury during the win. McVay did little to ease concerns when speaking to reporters, saying, “It didn’t look good,” while adding that Adams’ availability for Thursday’s game in Seattle remained in doubt.

Adams suffered a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter of the Rams game against the Detroit Lions. The Rams announced that his return was questionable after the injury occurred while Adams attempted to track a deep pass from Matthew Stafford on third-and-3 with 12:42 remaining in the final quarter. Adams remained on the turf briefly before the Rams’ medical staff helped him off the field.

At the time of the injury, Adams had recorded four receptions for 71 yards. The veteran wide receiver entered the week leading the NFL with 14 receiving touchdowns, continuing to be one of the league’s most productive red-zone threats and a central figure in the Rams’ passing attack.

Good news for the Rams

While Adams’ health remains a major storyline heading into the short week, the Rams avoided a similar scare involving Puka Nacua, whose brief issue during the game raised concern among fans. Nacua went down on a pass play shortly after Adams exited the contest, creating immediate uncertainty on the sideline.

Fortunately for Los Angeles, Nacua was dealing with cramps rather than a structural injury. He returned to the game and finished with an outstanding stat line of nine catches for 181 yards and one touchdown. Even so, Adams remains Stafford’s preferred target near the goal line and the NFL’s leader in receiving touchdowns, making his status far more consequential.

Key matchup against the Seahawks

The Rams visit the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night in a game that could go a long way toward determining the NFC West race. It represents one of the most important matchups of the season for Los Angeles, with little margin for error.

If Adams is unable to play, the Rams would need increased contributions from Jordan Whittington, Konata Mumpfield, and Tutu Atwell as they look to maintain offensive balance in a pivotal divisional showdown.

