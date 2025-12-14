What happens if Toluca win, tie or lose vs Tigres UANL today in Liga MX 2025 Apertura final second leg?

Toluca face Tigres UANL in the second leg of the Liga MX 2025 Apertura final, a match that will decide the champion of the competition. Tigres arrive with a narrow 1–0 advantage from the first leg, a margin that gives them control of the series but leaves no room for complacency in a decisive road environment.

The team coached by Guido Pizarro defeated Toluca 1–0 last Thursday at El Volcan thanks to a goal from Angel Correa. Tigres have done part of the job, but the toughest task remains, visiting the home of the defending Liga MX champions with the title on the line.

For Toluca, a sold-out Nemesio Diez, known as the Infierno, sets the stage for a challenging comeback in front of their supporters. With different tiebreaker rules in place for the final, understanding every possible scenario becomes essential for both sides.

What happens if Toluca win vs Tigres UANL?

If Toluca win the second leg, their fate depends on the goal differential. In the Liguilla final, regular-season standings no longer serve as a tiebreaker, a rule change that affects Toluca despite their first-place finish in the table.

Santiago Simon of Toluca battles for possession against Marco Farfan of Tigres

Under these conditions, a one-goal victory for Toluca sends the match to extra time. Results such as 1–0, 2–1, or 3–2 would lead to a 30-minute extra period split into two 15-minute halves, and if the tie persists, the title would be decided by a penalty shootout.

If Toluca win by two or more goals, they are crowned Apertura 2025 champions. That outcome overturns the first-leg deficit, secures a superior aggregate score, and delivers the trophy in front of their home crowd.

What happens if Toluca and Tigres UANL tie?

If Toluca draw with Tigres, they lose the final and finish as runners-up. A tie on the night leaves Tigres ahead on aggregate, confirming the visitors as Apertura champions without the need for extra time or penalties.

What happens if Toluca lose vs Tigres UANL?

In the event of a Toluca defeat, the Diablos Rojos also finish as runners-up in the Apertura 2025. Losing both legs places them behind on aggregate, hands Tigres the title, and ends Toluca’s hopes of repeating as champions.

