River Plate will receive Libertad for the Matchday 5 of the 2024 Copa Libertadores group stage. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Where to Watch River Plate vs Libertad Live for free in the USA: 2024 Copa Libertadores Group Stage Matchday 5

River Plate and Libertad are set to go head-to-head for Matchday 5 of the 2024 Copa Libertadores group stage. Delve into all the essential details, including the match date, kickoff time, and a carefully selected range of streaming options designed specifically for viewers in the United States.

[Watch River Plate vs Libertad Live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

River Plate suffered a setback in their previous Matchday 4 encounter. Despite initially leading 2-0, a result that would have secured their advancement to the round of 16 in the 2024 Copa Libertadores, Nacional mounted a strong comeback, managing to level the game and came close to clinching a win.

Demichelis‘ team now has another opportunity to secure their spot in the next round, with only a draw needed. Their opponents, Libertad, however, only stand to benefit from a victory. Any other result would significantly complicate their chances of qualification or potentially eliminate them from the tournament altogether.

When will the River Plate vs Libertad match be played?

The game for the Matchday 5 of the 2024 Copa Libertadores group stage between River Plate and Libertad will be played this Tuesday, May 14 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Libertad player Oscar Cardozo – IMAGO / Photosport

River Plate vs Libertad: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch River Plate vs Libertad in the USA

This 2024 Copa Libertadores game between River Plate and Libertad will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.