Where to watch Roma vs Atalanta live in the USA: 2024/2025 Serie A

Roma will face off against Atalanta for the Matchday 14 of the 2024/25 Serie A season. Fans in the USA can catch all the excitement live, find out broadcast details for TV and streaming platforms available to ensure they don’t miss a moment of this highly anticipated clash.

Matchday 14 wraps up with a high-stakes clash as Atalanta take on Roma in what promises to be a compelling Serie A encounter. Atalanta, among the league’s elite, have their sights set on the title and could move within a point of Napoli with a victory.

Meanwhile, Roma find themselves in unfamiliar territory, battling to steer clear of the relegation zone. With just 13 points, they sit a precarious two points above the drop and desperately need a win to avoid deeper trouble. Both teams have everything to play for, setting the stage for an intense showdown.

When will the Roma vs Atalanta match be played?

Roma will face Atalanta in a Matchday 14 clash of the 2024-2025 Serie A season this Monday, December 2. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Roma vs Atalanta: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 PM

How to watch Roma vs Atalanta in the USA

This 2024/2025 Serie A game between Roma and Atalanta will be broadcast live in the USA on Paramount+. Other options: CBS Sports Golazo Network, Amazon Prime Video.