Where to watch Sporting CP vs Benfica live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Primeira Liga

Sporting CP and Benfica will face against each other in a Matchday 16 clash of the 2024/25 Primeira Liga season, promising an exciting matchup as both teams look to gain crucial points. Fans in the USA can find complete viewing options, including channel listings and streaming guides, to catch all the action live.

[Watch Sporting CP vs Benfica online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The Primeira Liga‘s most anticipated clash is set to ignite as the Lisbon derby takes center stage. Porto sits atop the table with 40 points after a commanding 4-0 victory over Boavista, but the race is far from over.

Benfica, just two points behind, are eager to seize the top spot, while Sporting CP, trailing by three points, have their sights set on the same goal. With both sides knowing that a draw would only solidify Porto’s lead, the stakes couldn’t be higher, setting the stage for a thrilling showdown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Sporting CP vs Benfica match be played?

Sporting CP take on Benfica in a Matchday 16 clash of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga this Sunday, December 29, with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 PM (ET).

Viktor Gyokeres of Sporting CP – IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Advertisement

Sporting CP vs Benfica: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Sporting CP vs Benfica in the USA

Catch this 2024-25 Primeira Liga clash between Sporting CP and Benfica live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Additional viewing options include GolTV, Fanatiz.