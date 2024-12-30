The Minnesota Vikings clinched a narrow two-point victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 17 in the NFL, with quarterback Sam Darnold continuing to prove he’s enjoying a career resurgence in Minnesota. Another standout performance has cemented his value, creating a dilemma for the Vikings’ front office as Darnold approaches free agency.

Darnold originally joined the Vikings as a temporary solution to fill the void left by J.J. McCarthy, who suffered an injury earlier in the season. Initially coming off the bench, Darnold quickly exceeded expectations, seamlessly integrating into the team’s game plan and delivering remarkable results. What began as a stopgap measure has evolved into a pivotal role for the veteran quarterback.

With the playoffs now within sight, the Vikings face a pressing issue: Darnold has yet to engage in serious contract discussions with the organization. Despite the uncertainty, fans can take solace in reports suggesting optimism about his future with the team.

Diana Russini of The Athletic shed light on the situation, noting that the Vikings are exploring ways to retain Darnold. “One option on the table: the franchise tag. It’s pricey (more than $40 million), but it buys time,” Russini reported. She further elaborated on the complications stemming from McCarthy’s injury:

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a pass during a NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons on December 8, 2024, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

“While the original plan was for McCarthy to slowly develop into the starting quarterback while Darnold held the fort, McCarthy’s injury changed things. Now, the Vikings have a problem — Darnold has been almost too good (not in a bad way, but in a ‘this is now complicated’ way). McCarthy hasn’t played since August, and realistically, he won’t be fully in the mix until spring at the earliest,” Russini explained.

Why the franchise tag could be a game-changer for the Vikings

According to Russini, the franchise tag might offer the Minnesota Vikings a strategic advantage while they deliberate on Sam Darnold’s future. The additional time could also benefit Kevin McCarthy’s development.

“It would give McCarthy another year to develop from the bench, or at least set up a real competition. (There’s nothing wrong with McCarthy sitting — think about what the Packers did with Jordan Love),” Russini explained.

This move wouldn’t just impact McCarthy’s growth—it could also help the Vikings manage their salary cap while negotiating Darnold’s contract. “It would give the Vikings a chance to do a shorter-term deal that’s more cap-friendly, yet also gives Darnold similar money to what he’d get on the open market,” Russini added.

Another challenge for the Vikings: Kevin O’Connell’s future

While Darnold’s situation is crucial, the Vikings face an even bigger decision regarding their head coach, Kevin O’Connell. With his current contract nearing its end, retaining O’Connell has become a top priority.

“They took a gamble by not signing him with two years left on his deal,” Russini noted. “O’Connell has since orchestrated another winning season, revived another quarterback in Darnold, and is expected to garner Coach of the Year votes.”