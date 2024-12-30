Buckeyes QB Will Howard sends strong warning to Dan Lanning's Ducks ahead of the Rose Bowl

Both the Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes are eagerly anticipating this big Rose Bowl matchup. However, for Will Howard, it won’t be just another game, as he looks to get revenge for what happened in the regular season when his team was defeated by Dan Lanning‘s squad.

On October 12th, Ryan Day’s team traveled to Eugene to face the Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Unfortunately for them, Dillon Gabriel and his teammates made the difference in the small details and ended up securing a narrow 32-31 victory.

The game could have been decided differently if it hadn’t been for a poor decision made by Howard at the end. Regarding this situation, the QB made a confession to the press: “I still have nightmares about that play.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although he still regrets what happened back then, Howard has another chance to defeat Oregon: “I still run it over in my head: What could I have done better? … You don’t get second chances a lot in life. It just doesn’t happen. So I’m thankful that we even get a chance to go out there and play these guys again. … It’s about this team and the way that we lost that game, it still hurts. It still hurts all of us. So we’re excited for another crack at these guys.”

Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James (20) runs onto Ohio State Buckeyes defensive ends Caden Curry (92) and JT Tuimoloau (44) during the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Oregon Ducks in Eugene, Oregon.

Advertisement

“It’s hard to beat a team twice, and we’re hungry,” Howard stated to the press. “We’re ready for this, for this opportunity. I’m just so fired up that God blessed us with a second chance at this thing.”

Advertisement

see also Sooners HC Brent Venables makes a strong self-criticism after his team's NCAAF tough season

On January 1st, the Rose Bowl will take place in Pasadena, California, and will witness a high-stakes showdown between the only undefeated team of the regular season and the squad led by Ryan Day.

Advertisement

Mark Ingram’s prediction for the Rose Bowl

The Rose Bowl is one of those events that grabs attention across the country. Even more so for those who had the chance to play the sport not only at the collegiate level but also in the NFL. Mark Ingram, star of American football, shared his thoughts on what will be the matchup between the Ducks and Buckeyes.

“I think those two losses put this team in the right mindset, and I think it’s going to be a close, tough battle,“ Ingram said about Day’s team. “But I think Ohio State finds a way to win this game, man. This is going to be a straight-up dogfight—the kind of football game we all deserve as college football fans. We’re gonna get it in this game, but I got it being a walk-off field goal.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

What did Dan Lanning say about Will Howard?

Despite being rivals, both teams have shown mutual respect due to the great campaigns they’ve had so far. Dan Lanning, head coach at Oregon, knows he has a worthy competitor in Will Howard heading into the upcoming matchup.

“I think he’s built a lot of confidence in the guys that he’s able to throw the ball to and even some confidence in the quarterback run game,” Lanning said. “I think you see him utilized a little bit more in the QB run game later in the season. But he does a good job of throwing good balls. He certainly threw a lot of good balls the other night down the field and was able to target those wideouts for explosive plays down the field.”