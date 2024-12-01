Where to watch Tigres UANL vs Atletico San Luis live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Tigres UANL will play against Atletico San Luis in the what will be the second leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 quarterfinals. Fans in the USA can find out here comprehensive broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to ensure they catch every moment of this highly anticipated clash.

[Watch Tigres UANL vs Atletico San Luis online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Atletico San Luis stunned many by delivering a dominant 3-0 victory over Tigres UANL in the first leg of their quarterfinal series, leveraging the home advantage to position themselves as strong favorites for a spot in the semifinals. However, the situation remains far from settled.

A cautionary tale comes from Tijuana, who were eliminated by Cruz Azul despite winning the first leg 3-0 in their own series. This provides Tigres with a glimmer of hope, as history shows that a comeback is possible. For Tigres to advance, they’ll need a stellar performance in the second leg to defy the odds and keep their semifinal aspirations alive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Tigres UANL vs Atletico San Luis match be played?

Tigres UANL face off against Atletico San Luis for the second leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 quarterfinals this Sunday, December 1. The action is set to kick off at 8:00 PM (ET).

Advertisement

Luis Najera (L) of San Luis fights for the ball with Jesus Angulo (R) of Tigres – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Advertisement

Tigres UANL vs Atletico San Luis: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Atletico San Luis in the USA

Catch the Liga MX Apertura 2024 clash between Tigres UANL and Atletico San Luis, airing live in the USA on Fubo with a free trial. Additional viewing options include FOX Deportes and DirecTV Stream.