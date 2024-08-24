Where to watch Tigres UANL vs Chivas live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Tigres UANL receive Chivas in a Matchday 5 showdown of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Get here all the crucial details, including kickoff time, broadcast information, and streaming options in the USA.

Tigres UANL are set to take on Chivas in a much-anticipated Matchday 5 showdown of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Here’s all the key information you need, including kickoff times, TV broadcast details, and streaming options available across the USA.

Matchday 5 in Liga MX offers a compelling showdown as two of the league’s top contenders, Tigres UANL and Chivas Guadalajara, face off. Both teams are eager to assert their dominance in the Apertura 2024, especially after disappointing exits in the Leagues Cup, where neither managed to reach the quarterfinals. The stakes are high, with each side looking to bounce back and solidify their credentials as title contenders.

In Liga MX, the battle for playoff positioning is heating up. Tigres UANL, currently sitting on 10 points, have a chance to climb to the top of the standings with a win. Meanwhile, Chivas Guadalajara, with 7 points, are in the Requalification zone but could significantly improve their position with a victory. This match could prove pivotal for both teams as they look to secure their spots in the quarterfinals.

When will the Tigres UANL vs Chivas match be played?

Tigres UANL are set for a clash against Chivas on Matchday 5 of the Liga MX Apertura 2024, with kickoff scheduled for Saturday, August 24th, at 9:00 PM (ET).

Tigres UANL vs Chivas: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Chivas in the USA

Catch every second of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 showdown as Tigres UANL face Chivas. Stream the thrilling action live nationwide on Fubo (free trial), or tune in to Fox Sports or Estrella TV for all the coverage.

