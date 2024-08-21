Trending topics:
Leagues Cup: Toluca players cause $15,000 in damages at hotel

Liga MX side Toluca broke a $15,000 vase in a Kansas City hotel, with surveillance cameras capturing the incident.

Alexis Vega of Toluca during the match between Toluca and Colorado Rapids
© IMAGOAlexis Vega of Toluca during the match between Toluca and Colorado Rapids

By Kelvin Loyola

The 2024 Leagues Cup did not go as planned for Liga MX teams; no Mexican teams will be in the semifinals, and for the second consecutive season, the winner will come from Major League Soccer. A new champion will be crowned, as Inter Miami was eliminated by the Columbus Crew, the defending MLS Cup champions.

For one Liga MX team, which was knocked out in the round of 16 by the Colorado Rapids, their hotel bill increased significantly. According to a report by Esto in Mexico, Toluca players caused damage in a Kansas City hotel.

Reports indicate that a group of Toluca players and staff were involved in an incident where a vase was recklessly handled. The vase, placed outside the elevators, was dropped and shattered during an impromptu game reminiscent of “hot potato.” Despite the presence of a large rug intended to prevent such accidents, the vase broke upon impact.

Toluca players attempt to cover up hotel damage

In an effort to cover up the damage, a Toluca player stayed behind to clean up the debris, disposing of the broken pieces and shaking out the rug to obscure the evidence.

However, the incident was captured by a hotel security camera, documenting both the act and the subsequent attempts to conceal the damage. This episode reflects poorly on Toluca, overshadowing their performance in the tournament.

Toluca will return to action in Liga MX on Sunday against San Luis. Prior to the Leagues Cup break, Toluca was in sixth place.

