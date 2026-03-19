Where to watch Tigres UANL vs Cincinnati live in the USA: 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Tigres UANL and Cincinnati will face each other for the second leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Tigres UANL vs Cincinnati live in the USA on Fubo]

A matchup expected to be evenly contested quickly tilted in the first leg, as FC Cincinnati delivered a commanding 3-0 performance at home in the first leg of this round of 16 to seize control of the series.

Now in a strong position, Cincinnati must stay sharp to close things out. On the other hand, Tigres UANL return home needing a major response, hoping their home-field edge can spark an unlikely comeback.

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When will the Tigres UANL vs Cincinnati match be played?

This second leg game in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16 between Tigres UANL and Cincinnati will be played this Thursday, March 19 at 9:00 PM (ET).

Evander of the FC Cincinnati – Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

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Tigres UANL vs Cincinnati: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Cincinnati in the USA

This 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup game between Tigres UANL and Cincinnati will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, FS1, TUDN and ViX.