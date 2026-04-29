Where to watch LAFC vs Toluca live in the USA: 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

LAFC will face off against Toluca for the first leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch LAFC vs Toluca live in the USA on Fubo]

A spot in the final is on the line as Los Angeles FC will clash with Toluca in a high-stakes showdown between two red-hot teams. LAFC advanced with a convincing 4-1 aggregate win over Cruz Azul.

Meanwhile, Toluca delivered an even more dominant performance, sweeping the LA Galaxy 7-2 on aggregate with back-to-back victories. With both sides in top form, expect a fast-paced, high-energy battle—don’t miss it.

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When will the LAFC vs Toluca match be played?

This first leg game in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals between LAFC and Toluca will be played this Wednesday, April 29 at 10:30 PM (ET).

Denis Bouanga of the Los Angeles FC – Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

LAFC vs Toluca: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch LAFC vs Toluca in the USA

This 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup game between LAFC and Toluca will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, FS1, TUDN, UniMás and ViX.