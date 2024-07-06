Tigres UANL clash with Necaxa in the kickoff of Liga MX Apertura 2024's Matchday 1. Gear up for all the thrills as we bring you the essential guide to watching the game live from the USA.

Tigres UANL are gearing up to face off against Necaxa in the highly anticipated kickoff of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 season. Fans in the USA can catch every thrilling moment as these teams in their opening match. Get ready for all the essential details, from the game date and venue to kickoff time and where to watch or stream the live action.

Tigres UANL, gearing up as one of Liga MX‘s top contenders, kick off their campaign with high hopes and a hunger for success. Despite trailing behind powerhouses like Monterrey and perennial favorites Club America, the “Felinos” are bullish about their prospects for improvement, aiming to rival “Las Aguilas” at the top of the league.

Fresh off a bitter Supercopa MX defeat, Tigres now set their sights on redemption in the Apertura 2024 season opener. Their first challenge comes against Necaxa, eager to bounce back after a near miss in the Clausura 2024 playoffs, falling short against Pachuca.

When will the Tigres UANL vs Necaxa match be played?

Tigres UANL will square off against Necaxa in the Matchday 1 of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 this Saturday, July 6, at 9:00 PM (ET).

Tigres UANL vs Necaxa: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Necaxa in the USA

Tune in live to witness the thrilling Liga MX Apertura 2024 showdown between Tigres UANL and Necaxa, available on Fubo (with a free trial) in the United States. Alternatively, catch all the action on Fox Sports or FOX Deportes.