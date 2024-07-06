Chivas are set to clash with Toluca in the Matchday 1 of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 season. Stay tuned for comprehensive coverage including broadcast times, venues, and where to catch all the live action exclusively in the USA.

[Watch Chivas vs Toluca live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The Liga MX begins for two teams that had an outstanding work in the Clausura 2024. On the one hand there will be Chivas Guadalajara, who reached the semifinals and were eliminated at the hands of their archrivals, Club America, which was a very hard-fought series that was defined with a single goal in the second leg duel.

Now, Chivas are in search of revenge. Their rivals will be Toluca, precisely the team that Guadalajara eliminated in the quarterfinals of Clausura 2024. The “Diablos Rojos” also want a new opportunity to go for the title and there is nothing better than starting with a win against their executioners in the previous tournament.

When will the Chivas vs Toluca match be played?

Chivas are set to face off against Toluca for the Matchday 1 of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 this Saturday, July 6, with the action starting at 9:00 PM (ET).

Jean Meneses of Toluca – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Chivas vs Toluca: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Chivas vs Toluca in the USA

Catch the Liga MX Apertura 2024 clash between Chivas and Toluca live on Fubo (free trial) and Peacock in the United States. Other options: UNIVERSO, Telemundo.