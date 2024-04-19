Leon face off against Monterrey for the Matchday 16 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Leon will square off against Monterrey for Matchday 16 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024. Uncover all the crucial information, including the match date, kickoff time, and various streaming options customized for viewers in the United States, available right here.

[Watch Leon vs Monterrey live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

As the regular phase draws to a close, the positions and playoff spots for the upcoming postseason, which will determine the Clausura 2024 Liga MX champion, are gradually being decided. One team poised to contend for the title is Monterrey.

Los Rayados currently sit in second place with 29 points. While their position among the top 6 is not yet secured, a victory or even a draw (depending on other results) could see them through. In contrast, Leon finds themselves three points away from the playoff positions at the moment. With only two Matchdays remaining, they must secure victories if they are to qualify for the postseason.

When will the Leon vs Monterrey match be played?

The game for the Matchday 16 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 between Leon and Monterrey will be played this Saturday, April 20 at 7:00 PM (ET).

Leon vs Monterrey: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Leon vs Monterrey in the USA

This Liga MX Clausura 2024 game between Leon and Monterrey will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN USA, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, Univision.