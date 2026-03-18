Where to watch Tottenham vs Atletico Madrid in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Tottenham will host Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League round of 16. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

[Watch Tottenham vs Atletico Madrid online in the US on DAZN]

What looked like one of the most evenly matched series quickly turned into one of the most controversial matchups of the round. Atletico Madrid delivered a commanding 5–2 victory, but much of the spotlight fell on Tottenham Hotspur after a stunning early decision from manager Igor Tudor.

The head coach replaced his starting goalkeeper just minutes into the game following a pair of costly mistakes. The move sent shockwaves through Spurs and set the tone for a chaotic night, leaving the English side with a daunting deficit to overcome in the return leg while Atletico push to finish the job and punch their ticket to the quarterfinals.

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When will the Tottenham vs Atletico Madrid match be played?

Tottenham take on Atletico Madrid this Wednesday, March 18, in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16. The game is set to kick off at 4:00 PM (ET).

Kevin Danso of Tottenham – Angel Martinez/Getty Images

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Tottenham vs Atletico Madrid: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch Tottenham vs Atletico Madrid in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Tottenham and Atletico Madrid. Catch all the action live on DAZN. Other options: Paramount+.