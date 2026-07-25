Tigres UANL vs Atletico San Luis: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time in a Liga MX Apertura Tournament 2026 match on July 25, 2026

Tigres UANL will face off against Atletico San Luis at the Estadio Universitario in the Matchday 2 of the Liga MX Apertura Tournament 2026. Both rivals started with a defeat and are looking to recover. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Tigres UANL vs Atletico San Luis Tournament Liga MX Date Saturday, July 25, 2026 Time 11:00 PM (ET) / 8:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FOX Deportes Live Stream Fubo, FOX One

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Atletico San Luis in the USA

Fans in the United States have more than one way to watch this exciting matchup. Traditional television coverage will be available on FOX Deportes.

Those who prefer streaming can watch the game live on Fubo or FOX One, with coverage available across a wide range of compatible devices.

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Can I watch Tigres UANL vs Atletico San Luis for free?

Soccer fans across the United States can watch this exciting matchup live through Fubo available nationwide.

Viewers can enjoy complete live coverage and catch every key moment from kickoff to the final whistle with a 5-days free trial.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Tigres UANL and Atletico San Luis will look to bounce back after disappointing starts to the tournament when they meet in a crucial Liga MX matchup.

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Tigres endured a tough 3-1 loss to Tijuana, a surprising setback after a strong first half of the year, while Atletico San Luis fell 3-2 to defending champions Cruz Azul in a much tighter contest.

With both sides still searching for their first victory, they enter this clash determined to recover from their opening defeats and secure three valuable points.

Sebastien Salles-Lamonge of San Luis – Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images

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Tigres UANL vs Atletico San Luis: Predicted Lineups

Tigres UANL (4-2-3-1): Nahuel Guzmán; Jesús Garza, Joaquim, Rômulo, Vladimir Loroña; Fernando Gorriarán, Carlos Araujo; Diego Lainez, Juan Brunetta, Ozziel Herrera; Rodrigo Aguirre.

Atletico San Luis (4-4-2): Andrés Sánchez; Alberto Cruz, Eduardo Águila, Ricardo Bambu, Rodrigo Torres; Denis Rodríguez, Rodrigo Llorente Sanz, Oscar Macías, Luis Flores; Lucas Esteves, Sébastien Salles-Lamonge.

What time is the Tigres UANL vs Atletico San Luis match?

The match kicks off today, July 25, at 11:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 11:00 PM

Central Time: 10:00 PM

Mountain Time: 9:00 PM

Pacific Time: 8:00 PM