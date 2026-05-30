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Mikel Arteta suggests Arsenal were affected by refs but calls Luis Enrique’s PSG the world’s best team

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal lost on penalties to Luis Enrique’s PSG and ended the 2026 UEFA Champions League empty-handed.

Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal.
© Richard Heathcote/Getty ImagesMikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal.

After a dramatic shootout, Arsenal fell to PSG and were unable to be crowned 2026 UEFA Champions League winners. Mikel Arteta expressed his dissatisfaction with some refereeing decisions, particularly in an incident involving Noni Madueke, although he made it clear that Luis Enrique’s team is ‘the best in the world’.

During the first period of extra time, Nuno Mendes came down heavily on Madueke, but the VAR did not intervene to review the incident. What could have been a penalty for Arsenal ultimately came to nothing, and Arteta was left unhappy with the decision.

“It can easily be a penalty… the referee has made a decision and a different one with Mosquera – and yeah it’s an important one,” the manager said via TNT Sports.

Arteta also expressed pride in his squad despite the final result, making it clear that Luis Enrique, who has won his third UCL trophy as a manager, and PSG are the best team. “Congratulations to PSG and to Luis Enrique.

Arteta overcome with pain after UCL Final

The penalty shootout defeat to PSG still places Arsenal among those popular teams that were unable to win the Champions League. Understandably, the emotions after the loss were ones of disappointment, with pain taking over Arteta in the aftermath of the match.

See also

Chelsea subtly mock Arsenal after PSG win 2026 UEFA Champions League final

“It is very tough to accept. We were so consistent in the competition all the way to the final, and then lose the trophy on penalties… No one can take that pain away from you,” the manager said to the press. “We got the big one [the Premier League], but we missed out on the biggest one.”

Gabriel Magalhaes decided the UCL Final in the shootout

Gabriel Magalhaes took the final penalty for Arsenal, and fortune was not on his side. The ball went slightly over the crossbar, and it was after the match that Mikel Arteta was questioned regarding this decision.

Gabriel wanted to take the last penalty. We trained for that moment,” the manager revealed to the press.

What’s next for Arsenal and PSG?

With the 2026 UEFA Champions League concluded, both teams are already looking ahead to what comes next. Arsenal, last season’s Premier League champions, have secured their place in the next edition and will now be able to rest and focus on preparing for the next campaign.

Meanwhile, PSG already have their sights set on the match against Aston Villa, winners of the most recent Europa League, in the 2026 UEFA Super Cup.

Matías Persuh
Matías Persuh
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