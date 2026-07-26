Panama U20 vs Canada U20: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time in a 2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship match on July 26, 2026

Panama U20 will face Canada U20 at the Estadio Universitario BUAP in the Matchday 1 of the 2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship group stage. Duel between the favorites to win the group. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Panama U20 vs Canada U20 Tournament CONCACAF U-20 Championship Date Sunday, July 26, 2026 Time 4:00 PM (ET) / 1:00 PM (PT) TV Channels TUDN USA Live Stream ViX

How to watch Panama U20 vs Canada U20 in the USA

Supporters in the United States can enjoy the match through both television and streaming platforms. Live TV coverage will be carried by TUDN USA.

Fans who would rather watch online can stream the action live on ViX, giving them an easy way to follow every moment from a wide variety of compatible devices.

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Can I watch Panama U20 vs Canada U20 for free?

Fans across the United States can stream this thrilling contest live on ViX, with nationwide access available for viewers.

Don’t miss a single play from the opening whistle through full-time, and eligible new subscribers can enjoy the action with a 7-day free trial.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

This matchup could be one of the most important games in Group C of the CONCACAF U-20 Championship, as Canada and Panama enter the tournament as the leading contenders for first place and a quarterfinal berth.

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Canada has made significant strides in recent years, developing into a more organized and competitive side, while Panama remains one of Central America’s top soccer nations. With both teams understanding the importance of this clash, they will be looking to secure all three points.

Panama flag – Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

What time is the Panama U20 vs Canada U20 match?

The match kicks off today, July 26, at 4:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 4:00 PM

Central Time: 3:00 PM

Mountain Time: 2:00 PM

Pacific Time: 1:00 PM