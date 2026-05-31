Gabriel Magalhaes laments missed penalty vs PSG but still proud of Arsenal despite Champions League loss

Gabriel Magalhaes missed the penalty that made Arsenal lose the Champions League final against PSG. Now, he's sent a message to the team.

Missing the deciding penalty in a Champions League final must be one of the most painful things in soccer. Still, Gabriel Magalhaes just posted on social media a message to all of Arsenal‘s team, despite him being the one who cost them the shootout against PSG.

Joined by a black and white picture of him with the Champions League trophy behind him, Gabriel wrote, “It’s painful, but I’m proud of this team and everything we achieved together this season. Thank you to our incredible fans for your support every step of the way. You deserve to celebrate this journey with us and enjoy the parade today!”

Despite missing the penalty, the fact is Gabriel played an outstanding match against PSG in the Champions League final. He was rock-solid, and managed to contain the best attack in Europe alongside his defense teammates. Besides, he got support from manager Mikel Arteta, who explained the decision to let Gabriel take the fifth penalty.

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Gabriel vs PSG in the Champions League final

Per Sofascore, Magalhaes had 15 defensive contributions, won 100% of his tackles, had 13 clearances, blocked one shot, made three recoveries and won 100% of both his ground and aerial duels. Basically, there was no way to pass him for PSG.

1 – Gabriel Magalhães is the first player to hit a penalty over the crossbar in a #UCLfinal penalty shootout since Milan's Serginho in 2005 (v Liverpool).



It was the first penalty the Brazilian had ever taken for Arsenal.



Unfortunate. pic.twitter.com/xh7AWbwHFM — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 30, 2026

When you take the penalty out of the equation, Magalhaes could’ve arguably been one of the best players of the Champions League final. Soccer is just a cruel sport some times, but Magalhaes will have time to reassess and deliver for Brazil in the 2026 World Cup.

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Arsenal couldn’t end the season on a high

Arsenal won their first Premier League in 22 years and getting the UEFA Champions League for the first time would’ve been a fairytale end to a majestic season. However, the Gunners won’t be able to say they won the double.

Now, Arsenal are 0-2 in Champions League finals, both lost in quite devastating fashion. This one vs. PSG, on penalties. In the first one in 2006, their keeper Jens Lehmann was sent off 18 minutes in, but Arsenal still went ahead, only to concede two goals in the last 15 minutes and lose to Barcelona 1-2.