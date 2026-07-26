John Lynch speaks on Kyle Shanahan’s status for 49ers-Rams game in Australia

If the San Francisco 49ers are without Kyle Shanahan for the opening weeks of the 2026 season, it could deal a heavy blow to the franchise.

Kyle Shanahan faces a fresh challenge even before the 2026 NFL season kicks off with the San Francisco 49ers. As he recovers, the hope is he’ll resume his duties as head coach, something General Manager John Lynch addressed ahead of Week 1 vs. Los Angeles Rams.

Following news of Shanahan’s accident, questions arose about whether he could continue leading the 49ers and, specifically, travel with the team to Australia. Lynch pushed back on those concerns, stating: “That is not what we’re anticipating. The expectation is, long before that he’ll be better.”

Still, it may come down to the wire on whether Shanahan can make the trip. Lynch’s comments leave some uncertainty entering a season that could prove tough for San Francisco, according to a report from a San Francisco Chronicle writer.

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Another report suggests a longer absence

In a piece for Sports Illustrated, Grant Cohn reported that Shanahan could miss anywhere from a single week to the entire season if the concussion he suffered doesn’t heal in time. Recovery requires extended rest and total commitment to getting healthy.

Cohn consulted a doctor regarding the injury. The physician noted, and Cohn wrote in his article, that the 49ers coach was likely knocked unconscious during the crash. The doctor added that out of 100 concussion patients, about 10% recover within a week, while another 10% need a full year to heal.

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An official medical update from the 49ers is still pending. Regardless of whether someone is an NFL head coach or not, head trauma demands caution to prevent long-term complications. Entering 2026, Shanahan is set for his tenth season in San Francisco.

The 49ers’ early 2026 schedule

Missing Shanahan to start the year would be a blow. Beyond the opener against the Rams in Australia, the 49ers return home for a three-game homestand against Miami, Arizona, and Denver. Heading into that stretch without their head coach would be a tough test for team morale.