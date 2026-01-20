Where to watch Tottenham vs Borussia Dortmund in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Tottenham will face off against Borussia Dortmund in the league stage Matchday 7 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

Matchday 7 sets up a pivotal clash between Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham, two rivals deadlocked on points and goal difference. Dortmund, still viewed as a strong candidate for direct qualification despite a recent dip in form, remain inside the top eight and in control of their path forward.

Tottenham, on the other hand, have been inconsistent during this Champions League, and their performance in the domestic competition hasn’t been the best. However, a strong result here could reignite their campaign and keep their hopes of automatic advancement very much alive, so Spurs will go after it.

When will the Tottenham vs Borussia Dortmund match be played?

Tottenham play against Borussia Dortmund this Tuesday, January 20, in the league stage Matchday 7 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Emre Can of Borussia Dortmund – Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

Tottenham vs Borussia Dortmund: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Tottenham vs Borussia Dortmund in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund. Catch all the action live on DAZN. Other options: Paramount+.