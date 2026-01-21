Barcelona secure crucial 4-2 victory over Slavia Praha in Matchday 7 of Champions League: Highlights and goals

Barcelona secured three vital points on Matchday 7 of the UEFA Champions League, defeating Slavia Praha 4-2 in a thrilling encounter at Fortuna Arena. With this result, Hansi Flick’s side moves into the direct qualification zone and can seal a spot in the Round of 16 in the final league phase match against Copenhagen.

The match got off to a rocky start for Flick’s squad, as Vasil Kusej found the back of the net just nine minutes in to give the hosts an early lead. However, Barcelona found their rhythm later in the half, as Fermin Lopez sparked a stunning seven-minute turnaround with a clinical brace to put the visitors ahead.

Just as Barcelona seemed destined to head into the locker room with the lead, Robert Lewandowski inadvertently conceded an own goal following a Slavia corner, sending the teams into halftime deadlocked. Barcelona regained control in the second half, and Flick’s tactical adjustments paid dividends in the 63rd minute when Dani Olmo restored the lead with a spectacular long-range strike.

Looking to put the game out of reach, Barcelona continued to press and found their fourth through Lewandowski. The Polish veteran redeemed himself for his earlier own goal, nodding home in the 70th minute to finalize the 4-2 scoreline and secure the road victory.