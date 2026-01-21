Trending topics:
Barcelona secure crucial 4-2 victory over Slavia Praha in Matchday 7 of Champions League: Highlights and goals

Barcelona secured a crucial road victory over Slavia Praha on Matchday 7 of the Champions League, moving them one step closer to automatic qualification for the Round of 16.

By Gianni Taina

Robert Lewandowski celebrates a goal with Marcus Rashford.
© Getty ImagesRobert Lewandowski celebrates a goal with Marcus Rashford.

Barcelona secured three vital points on Matchday 7 of the UEFA Champions League, defeating Slavia Praha 4-2 in a thrilling encounter at Fortuna Arena. With this result, Hansi Flick’s side moves into the direct qualification zone and can seal a spot in the Round of 16 in the final league phase match against Copenhagen.

The match got off to a rocky start for Flick’s squad, as Vasil Kusej found the back of the net just nine minutes in to give the hosts an early lead. However, Barcelona found their rhythm later in the half, as Fermin Lopez sparked a stunning seven-minute turnaround with a clinical brace to put the visitors ahead.

Just as Barcelona seemed destined to head into the locker room with the lead, Robert Lewandowski inadvertently conceded an own goal following a Slavia corner, sending the teams into halftime deadlocked. Barcelona regained control in the second half, and Flick’s tactical adjustments paid dividends in the 63rd minute when Dani Olmo restored the lead with a spectacular long-range strike.

Looking to put the game out of reach, Barcelona continued to press and found their fourth through Lewandowski. The Polish veteran redeemed himself for his earlier own goal, nodding home in the 70th minute to finalize the 4-2 scoreline and secure the road victory.

Thanks for joining us!

Barcelona defeated Sparta Praha 4-2 at Matchday 7 of the Champions League and you lived every moment of this game with Bolavip.

Thanks for staying with us, see you next time!

End of the game!

Barcelona secured a vital win at the Fortuna Arena against Sparta Praha!

87'- Yellow card in Barcelona (2-4)

Frenkie de Jong received a yellow card and will miss Barcelona's last fixture.

79'- Last modification in Slavia Praha (2-4)

Vasil Kusej left the field to make way for Mojmir Chytil.

77'- Two modifications in Barcelona (2-4)

Fermin Lopez and Alejandro Balde were replaced by Marc Bernal and Ronaldo Araujo.

71'- Modification in Slavia Praha (2-4)

Youssoupha Sanyang was replaced by Muhammed Cham.

70'- GOOOAAAL OF BARCELONA!!! (2-4)

Robert Lewandowski extends the lead for Barcelona!!

65'- Substitution in Slavia Praha (2-3)

Tomas Chory was replaced by Ivan Schranz.

63'- GOOOOOAAAAL OF BARCELONA (2-3)

Dani Olmo scores to put Barcelona ahead!!!

60'- Two modifications in Barcelona (2-2)

Pedri and Roony Bardghji left the field to make way for Dani Olmo and Marcus Rashford.

52'- Raphinha misses a great chance! (2-2)

Raphinha had a golden opportunity to net the third goal, but his strike whistled wide of the target.

50'- Goal disallowed for Barcelona! (2-2)

Frenkie de Jong found the back of the net for Barcelona, but the goal was overturned for offside following a VAR review.

46'- Two modifications in Slavia Praha (2-2)

David Moses and Tomas Holes were replaced by David Doudera and Tomas Vicek.

The second half is underway!

Slavia Praha and Barcelona are already playing the second half!

Halftime!

The first half at the Fortuna Arena has finished!

43'- GOOOOOAAAL OF SLAVIA PRAHA!!! (2-2)

Lewandowski scores an own goal to give the equalizer for Slavia Praha!!

41'- GOOOOOAAAAL OF BARCELONA!!! (1-2)

Fermin Lopez strikes again to give Barcelona the lead!!!

33'- GOOOOAAAL OF BARCELONA!! (1-1)

Fermin Lopez finds the equalizer for Barcelona!!

28'- Great save by Stanek! (1-0)

Eric Garcia unleashed a powerful strike from outside the box, but Stanek came up with the save to tip it out for a corner!

19'- Barcelona push for the equalizer (1-0)

Barcelona continue to press the attack in search of an equalizer, but Slavia Praha remain defensively sound.

9'- GOOOOAAAL OF SLAVIA PRAHA!!! (1-0)

Vasil Kusej scores the first goal of the game!!!

6'- What a miss by Fermin Lopez! (0-0)

Fermin Lopez missed an incredible opportunity for the opening goal, firing his shot from inside the box over the crossbar.

4'- First chance for Slavia Praha! (0-0)

Chory had the first clear chance of the match, but his shot sailed over the crossbar.

GAME ON!

Slavia Praha and Barcelona are playing at the Fortuna Arena!

Players are on the pitch!

Players from both teams are on the pitch for the Champions League anthem. Everything is ready for the start of the match!

Both teams doing warm up activities

Players for both sides have taken the field for warmups on a frigid night in Prague!

Barcelona hold fond memories of Fortuna Arena

The last time Barcelona faced Slavia Praha at Fortuna Arena was during the 2019-20 Champions League group stage. On that occasion, the Spanish giants secured a 2-1 victory, fueled by a goal from Lionel Messi and a Slavia own goal by Peter Olayinka.

Why is Lamine Yamal not playing?

Lamine Yamal won't play in today's clash against Slavia Praha as the Barcelona forward serves a one-match suspension for yellow card accumulation.

Slavia Praha lineup confirmed!

This is the confirmed XI for Slavia Praha: Stanek; Holes, Zima, Chaloupek; Moses, Dorley, Provod, Sadilek, Sanyang; Chory, Kusej.

Barcelona lineup confirmed!

This will be Barcelona's confirmed lineup for today: Joan García; Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia, Gerard Martin, Alejandro Balde; Pedri, Frenkie de Jong; Roony Bardghji, Fermin Lopez, Raphinha; Robert Lewandowski.

Today's referees

English referee Chris Kavanagh has been appointed to officiate the clash between Slavia Praha and Barcelona. He will be joined on the field by Dan Cook and Ian Hussin, who are set to serve as the assistant referees.

Full officiating team:

  • Referee: Chris Kavanagh (ENG)
  • Assistant Referee 1: Dan Cook (ENG)
  • Assistant Referee 2: Ian Hussin (ENG)
  • Fourth official: Sam Barrott (ENG)
  • VAR: Stuart Attwell (ENG)

Kickoff time and where to watch

Slavia Praha and Barcelona will get underway at the Fortuna Arena at 3:00 PM (ET).

DAZN will be the primary option to watch Slavia Praha vs Barcelona in the USA. The other option is Paramount+.

Slavia Praha and Barcelona clash in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League

Welcome to our live blog of the UEFA Champions League. Slavia Praha face Barcelona today in the Matchday 7, with the Spanish side looking to secure three vital points ahead of the league phase finale!

Stay with us for key information and minute-by-minute updates of this exciting game!

gianni taina
Gianni Taina
