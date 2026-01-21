Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores record-breaking goal for Al Nassr vs Damac, gets closer to 1,000 mark

Cristiano Ronaldo keeps on breaking records. By scoring against Damac on Wednesday, the Portuguese superstar surpassed Abderrazak Hamdallah as Al Nassr’s highest-scoring foreign player with 116 goals.
At 40, and set to turn 41 in February, Ronaldo is showing no signs of slowing down. With today’s goal against Damac, the veteran striker reached 17 goals across all competitions for Al Nassr.
On top of that, Ronaldo is currently leading the Saudi Pro League scoring charts in the 2025-26 campaign with 16 goals to his name, followed by Al Ahli’s Ivan Toney with 14.
Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 960 career goals
Beyond breaking Hamdallah’s record for the most goals scored by a foreign player for Al Nassr, Ronaldo’s strike against Damac also puts him closer to other significant milestones.
CR7 now boasts 960 career goals. That’s right, he’s now only 40 goals away from reaching the 1,000 mark. In addition, Ronaldo needs only 10 more goals to reach 100 in the Saudi Pro League. Clearly, age is just a number for the Portuguese superstar, who continues to break records late in his career.
