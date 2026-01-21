Seahawks confirm Sam Darnold could have a new weapon to face Rams

The Seattle Seahawks will face the Los Angeles Rams in the 2026 NFC Championship Game. Fortunately for Sam Darnold, a new weapon could be available to help him in his quest to secure a ticket to Super Bowl LX.

It is the final stage of the 2025 NFL season. Only four teams remain alive, with the Seahawks seeking a win over the Rams that would move them one step closer to the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Fortunately for head coach Mike McDonald, a new player may join the roster for the NFC Championship Game. While Sam Darnold will miss a key Seahawks weapon vs Rams, another potential target is set to become available at a crucial moment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Seahawks open practice window for RB George Holani

With Zach Charbonnet ruled out for the remainder of the 2026 playoffs due to a significant knee injury, the Seahawks began searching for a replacement in the backfield. Fortunately, the best option was already within the organization.

On Wednesday, Seattle opened the 21-day practice window for running back George Holani to return from injured reserve. Holani has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since Week 12, when the Seahawks defeated the Tennessee Titans.

Advertisement

While Holani was not a primary contributor earlier in the season, Charbonnet’s injury has elevated the importance of his return. Kenneth Walker II is expected to lead the backfield as RB1, with Holani stepping in as the RB2 for the NFC Championship Game.

Advertisement

see also Sam Darnold provides key update on injury status ahead of Seahawks vs 49ers 2026 playoff matchup

Seahawks expected to lean on their air attack

With Charbonnet out, Seattle may struggle to maintain its usual balance in the run game. As a result, the Seahawks are expected to lean more heavily on their passing attack against Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Sam Darnold has developed strong chemistry with WR1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has been one of the breakout stars of the season. Behind him, Cooper Kupp and Rashid Shaheed give Seattle what many fans consider one of the most complete wide receiver groups in the NFL—an air attack that could be decisive in a win-or-go-home matchup.