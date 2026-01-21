Cody Bellinger returns: NY Yankees’ lineup for 2026 MLB season

The wait is finally over. The New York Yankees and Cody Bellinger have reached an agreement, as reported by ESPN‘s Jeff Passan. After various rumors about him potentially landing in other cities, Bellinger returns, with expectations for a significant impact reminiscent of his stellar performance in 2025.

Though there were rumors surrounding Bellinger potentially joining the Toronto Blue Jays, any speculation has been dispelled by the Yankees, as they are expected to confirm his signing in the coming days.

This news brings a sigh of relief for Yankees fans, who have yet to see a marquee signing from another franchise this offseason. With Bellinger now on the roster, anticipation builds for the upcoming season.

The Yankees are now positioned to pursue one of the two hitters they are rumored to be targeting for next season. However, with only a few big names left in free agency, uncertainty looms over whether the Yankees will make another move.

Yankees’ projected lineup for the next season

With Bellinger joining the squad, now the fans could have a glimpse of what the Yankees’ lineup could be for the next season. Here’s the projected lineup for the upcoming MLB season:

Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B Cody Bellinger 1B / CF Aaron Judge RF Giancarlo Stanton DH Ryan McMahon 3B Austin Wells C Jose Caballero SS Jasson Domínguez CF / LF

With Bellinger already knowing his contract with the Yankees, it is only a matter of time before the team finalizes their 40-man roster for the upcoming season. The New York franchise is anticipated to make a significant impact, aiming to rekindle the excitement and satisfaction of its fanbase.