Trending topics:
MLB

Cody Bellinger returns: NY Yankees’ lineup for 2026 MLB season

Following extensive speculation, the New York Yankees have officially signed Cody Bellinger, providing a sigh of relief to fans eagerly anticipating the upcoming MLB season.

By Santiago Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees celebrates his three-run home run.
© Jim McIsaac/Getty ImagesCody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees celebrates his three-run home run.

The wait is finally over. The New York Yankees and Cody Bellinger have reached an agreement, as reported by ESPN‘s Jeff Passan. After various rumors about him potentially landing in other cities, Bellinger returns, with expectations for a significant impact reminiscent of his stellar performance in 2025.

Though there were rumors surrounding Bellinger potentially joining the Toronto Blue Jays, any speculation has been dispelled by the Yankees, as they are expected to confirm his signing in the coming days.

This news brings a sigh of relief for Yankees fans, who have yet to see a marquee signing from another franchise this offseason. With Bellinger now on the roster, anticipation builds for the upcoming season.

Advertisement

The Yankees are now positioned to pursue one of the two hitters they are rumored to be targeting for next season. However, with only a few big names left in free agency, uncertainty looms over whether the Yankees will make another move.

Cody Bellinger

Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees.

Advertisement

Yankees’ projected lineup for the next season

With Bellinger joining the squad, now the fans could have a glimpse of what the Yankees’ lineup could be for the next season. Here’s the projected lineup for the upcoming MLB season:

NY Yankees, NY Mets reportedly eye another free agent as Cody Bellinger alternative

see also

NY Yankees, NY Mets reportedly eye another free agent as Cody Bellinger alternative

  1. Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B
  2. Cody Bellinger 1B / CF
  3. Aaron Judge RF
  4. Giancarlo Stanton DH
  5. Ryan McMahon 3B
  6. Austin Wells C
  7. Jose Caballero SS
  8. Jasson Domínguez CF / LF
Advertisement

With Bellinger already knowing his contract with the Yankees, it is only a matter of time before the team finalizes their 40-man roster for the upcoming season. The New York franchise is anticipated to make a significant impact, aiming to rekindle the excitement and satisfaction of its fanbase.

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar
ALSO READ
NY Mets answer NY Yankees’ bidding win for Cody Bellinger with veteran addition
MLB

NY Mets answer NY Yankees’ bidding win for Cody Bellinger with veteran addition

NY Yankees pressured to help Cody Bellinger with move for another 2x All-Star
MLB

NY Yankees pressured to help Cody Bellinger with move for another 2x All-Star

Cody Bellinger’s NY Yankees contract: How much will he make compared to previous deal?
MLB

Cody Bellinger’s NY Yankees contract: How much will he make compared to previous deal?

Andy Reid and Chiefs could lose Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes’ QB coach to Eagles
NFL

Andy Reid and Chiefs could lose Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes’ QB coach to Eagles

Better Collective Logo