Andy Reid, Chiefs snatch Super Bowl champion coach with Bill Belichick from Shedeur Sanders’ Browns for 2026

2026 is bringing coaching changes for the Kansas City Chiefs, where Andy Reid is rebuilding his staff after a disappointing campaign. And the latest word on the street is that a Super Bowl champion with Bill Belichick is leaving Shedeur Sanders‘ Cleveland Browns to join Reid at Arrowhead.

On Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that the Chiefs are hiring Chad O’Shea as their wide receivers coach for the 2026 NFL season. This moves comes a few weeks after the team decided to fire Connor Embree.

O’Shea, 53, has been working as wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator for the Browns since 2020, overlapping with Shedeur Sanders in his rookie campaign. However, he won’t be there to help the quarterback in his second NFL season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

O’Shea’s Super Bowl success with Belichick before joining Reid’s Chiefs

Before landing in Cleveland, O’Shea had an extensive career in the NFL, and it all started in Kansas City. After several stops in college football, O’Shea made his way to the pros as a volunteer assistant for the Chiefs in 2003, getting promoted to assistant special teams coach only a year later.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

O’Shea went on to work for the Minnesota Vikings from 2006 to 2008, until Belichick hired him to be the New England Patriots wide receivers coach in 2009. He went on to spend 10 seasons in Foxborough, being part of three Super Bowl wins with Tom Brady and company. Additionally, 2019 saw O’Shea serve as offensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins.

Advertisement

see also Chiefs could lose three-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid’s coach to retirement in 2026 season

A new-look coaching staff for Reid and Kansas City in 2026

Now, O’Shea is returning to a Chiefs organization that looks very different from the one he worked for earlier this century. Reid has built a dynasty in Kansas City, but 2025 saw the team take many steps back. Now it’s time to get back on track, and O’Shea will be part of that mission.

Advertisement

The coaching staff in Kansas City will look different in 2026, with the Chiefs finally moving on from Matt Nagy to reunite Reid with Eric Bieniemy, who is expected to return as offensive coordinator after years working outside KC. There are still other questions to answer, but the Chiefs are already taking care of the offensive side of the ball with moves that aim to leave behind a frustrating year. 2026 will be all about succeeding for Reid’s Chiefs.