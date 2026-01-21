Juventus defeat Benfica 2-0 and make big statement in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League: Match highlights and goals!

Juventus showed strength at home in the Allianz Stadium, comfortably defeating Benfica 2-0 in the Matchday 7 of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League. Both goals came in the second half, thanks to Khephren Thuram and Weston McKennie.
With this win, the Italian side moves up to 15th place with 12 points, still holding strong chances to qualify for the next stage of the competition. On Matchday 8, Juventus will face Monaco away.
Benfica’s situation is a bit more complicated, as this defeat leaves them at the bottom of the standings, with only a miracle keeping their hopes of qualification alive. To make matters worse, they will face Real Madrid next week.
Juventus defeated Benfica 2-0 and made a big statement in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League. You followed the minute-by-minute coverage right here on Bolavip! Thanks for joining us, and see you next time!
90+5' - Full-time: Juventus secure victory! (2-0)
In a match where the first half ended goalless but the second half saw more end-to-end action, Juventus take a valuable victory thanks to goals from Thuram and McKennie.
90' - Full Time in Turin, with stoppage time remaining (2-0)
In added time, Juventus clings to their lead over Benfica. Five more minutes to be played.
86' - Spalletti makes a substitution (2-0)
Koopmeiners comes on for captain Locatelli in the final moments of the match.
81' - Pavlidis misses the penalty! (2-0)
After slipping on the penalty spot, the forward shot wildly off target, and the match remains 2-0.
80' - Penalty for Benfica (2-0)
With 10 minutes remaining, Benfica have a chance to cut the deficit.
70' - Both teams make substitutions (2-0)
Barrenechea and Ivanovic replace Schjelderup and Sudakov for Benfica. Cabal and Openda come on for Cambiaso and David at Juventus.
65' - GOOOOOAL of Juventus!!! (2-0)
With a beautiful team move inside the box, McKennie received a precise pass from David and makes it 2-0 for Juventus.
55' - GOOOOAL of Juventus!!! (1-0)
After a precise right-footed strike, Khéphren Thuram puts the home side ahead 1-0!
51' - Benfica looks to break the deadlock (0-0)
Through Pavlidis, Benfica started the second half more aggressively, trying to break the deadlock with a goal that hasn’t come.
45' - Second half kicks off in Turin! (0-0)
Juventus and Benfica kick off the second half. The home side makes the first substitution, bringing on Francisco Conceição for Miretti.
45' - End of the first half! (0-0)
In a very evenly matched game, where both sides had chances but little real danger, Juventus and Benfica are tied 0-0.
40' - Final five minutes of the first half (0-0)
With a handful of scoring chances for each side, neither team has been able to break through, and the match remains goalless.
30' - The teams remain on equal footing (0-0)
Entering the final quarter of the first half, with three attempts apiece, the match remains tied 0-0.
23' - Juventus escape! (0-0)
After a costly defensive mistake, Sudakov fired at the home goal, but the goalkeeper made the save. The match remains tied at 0-0.
18' - Juventus takes shots from outside the box (0-0)
With two long-range shots, Yildiz is Juventus’ main attacking threat.
15' - Sudakov looks to take charge for his team (0-0)
Benfica, through their number 10, begin to create some chances to even out the play.
10' - Juventus control possession and keeps the pressure on the opponent (0-0)
Through Yildiz, with Thuram and Miretti as their main attacking threats, Juventus continue to hover around the opponent’s penalty area.
5' - Early action in an evenly matched game (0-0)
The home team is positioning itself in the opponent’s half, but hasn’t created much danger near Trubin’s goal.
0' - Kickoff in Turin! (0-0)
The referee has blown the whistle, and Juventus and Benfica are underway!
Match captains
For Juventus, Locatelli will serve as captain, while Benfica will be led by the experienced Nicolas Otamendi.
The teams are already on the field!
Under freezing conditions, the players of Juventus and Benfica are already on the field, ready to kick off the match.
The match is about to kick off!
Juventus and Benfica are ready to face off in a match that promises to be highly exciting! Follow the minute-by-minute action and all the key plays right here on Bolavip.
Key absence for Juventus
Juventus started 2026 facing the significant loss of one of their key attacking stars. Dusan Vlahovic suffered a high-grade injury to his left adductor late in 2025, which required surgery in December. He is expected to return by March.
Confirmed lineup for the Bianconeri
Luciano Spalletti will roll out the following lineup to host Benfica: Di Gregorio, Kalulu, Bremer, Kelly, Cambiasso, Locatelli, Thuram, McKennie, Miretti, Yildiz, David.
Confirmed starting XI for Benfica
Jose Mourinho has confirmed this lineup to face Juventus: Trubin, Dedic, Araujo, Otamendi, Dahl, Aursnes, Barreiro, Prestianni, Sudakov, Schjelderup, Pavlidis.
Juventus look to climb the standings, Benfica aim to escape the bottom
After six matchdays of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League, Juventus sit in 18th place with 9 points, and a win would bring them closer to the group of contenders. Benfica, meanwhile, need a victory to move out of 28th place and gradually improve their campaign.
Referees appointed for the match
Dutch referee Serdar Gözübüyük has been appointed by UEFA to officiate this match. He will be assisted by Patrick Inia and Rogier Honig, with Jeroen Manschot serving as the fourth official. Meanwhile, Bram Van Driessche will handle VAR duties, assisted by Dennis Higler as AVAR.
Kickoff time, venue and how to watch!
This important match will kick off at 3 PM ET. It will take place at Allianz Stadium in Turin, which has a seating capacity of 41,507.
Juventus and Benfica face each other in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League
Welcome to a new LiveBlog on Bolavip. This time, we’ll be covering the minute-by-minute action of the Juventus vs. Benfica match, a key clash for both teams’ aspirations. The game is part of Matchday 7 of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League!
Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who began his career after graduating with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Over the years, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has conducted interviews with players and coaches. In addition to his writing, Matias has contributed as a columnist on various radio shows. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering resonant news and reports to the audience.