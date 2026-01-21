Juventus defeat Benfica 2-0 and make big statement in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League: Match highlights and goals!

Juventus showed strength at home in the Allianz Stadium, comfortably defeating Benfica 2-0 in the Matchday 7 of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League. Both goals came in the second half, thanks to Khephren Thuram and Weston McKennie.

With this win, the Italian side moves up to 15th place with 12 points, still holding strong chances to qualify for the next stage of the competition. On Matchday 8, Juventus will face Monaco away.

Benfica’s situation is a bit more complicated, as this defeat leaves them at the bottom of the standings, with only a miracle keeping their hopes of qualification alive. To make matters worse, they will face Real Madrid next week.