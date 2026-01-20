Joe Burrow blasts the NFL on social media after controversial Josh Allen interception vs. Broncos

The football world continues to debate Josh Allen’s interception against the Denver Broncos, and now Joe Burrow has weighed in. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback fired shots on social media over the controversial play that ended the Buffalo Bills’ run in the 2026 NFL playoffs.

During the AFC Divisional Round, Josh Allen threw a deep pass intended for Brandin Cooks that was ultimately intercepted by Broncos cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian. Fans remain divided, with some believing Cooks completed the catch, such as Sean McDermott calling it a controversial call, while others see a clear interception.

That uncertainty appears to be widespread across the NFL. Several players have weighed in on the officials’ ruling, and now Burrow has addressed the situation by taking a subtle jab at the league.

Joe Burrow calls on the NFL to clarify what constitutes a catch

Days after Allen’s costly interception, Joe Burrow took to social media to share his perspective. Rather than blaming the officials, the Bengals quarterback pointed to a broader issue: the lack of clarity surrounding what defines a completed catch.

“The amount of ppl that don’t understand what a catch is in the rule book flabbergasts me. And it’s not the officials. The two plays yesterday were not difficult calls, and they got them both right,” Joe Burrow wrote on X.

Burrow’s stance reflects a growing sentiment around the league. While no camera angle definitively shows Cooks completing the catch, many believe the NFL needs to standardize its criteria, especially after a similar play was ruled differently just one day later.

On Sunday, Rams wide receiver Davante Adams was awarded a catch on a play in which Bears defensive back Tyrique Stevenson appeared to make a comparable takeaway. Unlike the McMillian–Cooks play, the call stood as a reception rather than an interception.

That inconsistency is exactly what Burrow highlighted. Neither players nor fans have a clear understanding of the “process of a catch,” and that lack of uniform criteria continues to fuel controversial decisions that impact playoff games and the league’s credibility.

