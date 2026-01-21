NY Mets Rumors: Team’s pursuit of Brewers star reportedly hits a roadblock

With the New York Mets actively seeking to bolster their roster this offseason, the team is now embroiled in trade rumors involving the Milwaukee Brewers. However, recent reports suggest negotiations have encountered a significant roadblock.

According to MLB insider Michael Marino, talks between the Mets and Brewers concerning pitcher Freddy Peralta have stalled. Marino reported on his social media platform X, “Jonah Tong’s name briefly surfaced in discussions with the Brewers about Freddy Peralta, but the Mets quickly ended that conversation.”

Furthermore, Marino highlighted the Brewers’ proposal for a trade involving Peralta. “The Brewers put forward an offer of Brandon Sproat and Jett Williams for Freddy. The Mets, however, have been reluctant to meet that demand,” he stated.

This impasse could pose challenges for the Mets as they pursue Peralta for the upcoming season. Despite this setback, the team remains committed to constructing a formidable lineup for next year.

Mets make significant roster improvements

Amid varying opinions regarding their offseason acquisitions, the Mets have indeed secured some notable additions for the upcoming season. Alongside Bo Bichette, these are the other key players added to the roster:

Luis Robert Jr. (Jan 20 Trade Blockbuster): Acquired from the White Sox in exchange for Luisangel Acuña and pitcher Truman Pauley. Robert Jr. is expected to provide elite defense in center field.

Wandy Asigen (Jan 15 International #2 Prospect): Signed for $3.9M after withdrawing from a deal with the Yankees. Asigen brings a five-tool skill set as a left-handed shortstop.

Jorge Polanco (Jan 2026 Free Agency 2-Year, $40M Deal): Slated to become the primary First Baseman following Alonso’s departure.

Devin Williams (Jan 2026 Free Agency 3-Year, $51M Deal): Poised to replace Edwin Díaz as the team’s high-leverage closer.

With these developments, there are a mix of emotions within the fanbase. Key figures like Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor are expected to form a cohesive unit, prepared to tackle the upcoming challenges ahead.

