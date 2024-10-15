Trending topics:
Where to watch Uruguay vs Ecuador live in the USA: Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers

Uruguay take on Ecuador in a crucial Matchday 10 clash of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. Fans in the U.S. can catch all the action live, whether through TV broadcasts or streaming services.

Darwin Nunez of Uruguay
© IMAGO / Agencia-MexSportDarwin Nunez of Uruguay

By Leonardo Herrera

Uruguay and Ecuador are set to clash in Matchday 10 of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers, a game fans won’t want to miss. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, we’ve got all the essential details to keep you connected for this pivotal showdown.

[Watch Uruguay vs Ecuador online in the US on Fanatiz]

Uruguay’s World Cup qualifying campaign took a major blow with a shocking loss to Peru, a team sitting at the bottom of the standings and without a win before the match. Marcelo Bielsa‘s side has faced numerous controversies, but now they must put all distractions aside and focus on securing three crucial points as they look to bounce back.

Next up for Uruguay is a formidable challenge in the form of Ecuador, a team known for its mix of youthful talent and experience. The Ecuadorians are well aware of the difficulty of playing in Montevideo but are determined to push for a significant win that could have a major impact on their qualifying hopes.

When will the Uruguay vs Ecuador match be played?

Uruguay face Ecuador for the Matchday 10 of the Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers this Tuesday, October 15, with the match kicking off at 7:30 PM (ET).

Enner Valencia of Ecuador – IMAGO / Action Plus

Enner Valencia of Ecuador – IMAGO / Action Plus

Uruguay vs Ecuador: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Uruguay vs Ecuador in the USA

This Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers clash between Uruguay and Ecuador will be available for viewers in the USA on Fanatiz.

