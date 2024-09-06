Where to watch Uruguay vs Paraguay live in the USA: Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers

Uruguay face Paraguay for the Matchday 7 of the Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers. Here's everything you need to know, from kickoff time to where you can catch the action live on TV or streaming in the USA.

Uruguay and Paraguay are set to face off in a Matchday 7 clash of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. For fans in the U.S., here’s everything you need to know to catch this exciting matchup between these South American rivals, whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online.

Uruguay enter this quarterfinal riding high after an impressive showing in the last Copa America. Though they narrowly missed out on a spot in the final, their dynamic play left a strong impression as one of the tournament’s standout teams. Building on that momentum, Uruguay are determined to keep showcasing their potential as they aim to secure another crucial victory.

Fresh off an away win against Argentina, Uruguay looks to capitalize on that momentum against a struggling Paraguayan side. Paraguay, who have been in a prolonged slump for years, desperately need a win to regain confidence and turn their fortunes around. They’ll be hoping to pull off the upset and keep their tournament hopes alive.

When will the Uruguay vs Paraguay match be played?

Uruguay face Paraguay for the Matchday 7 of the Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers this Friday, September 6th, with kickoff set for 7:30 PM (ET).

Paraguay forward Julio Enciso – IMAGO / Newscom World

Uruguay vs Paraguay: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Uruguay vs Paraguay in the USA

This game between Uruguay and Paraguay for the Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers can be watch in the USA on Fanatiz PPV.

