International Friendly

Where to watch USA vs Panama live for free in the USA: International Friendly game

USA play against Panama in what will be a 2024 friendly game. Here's everything you need to know about the game, the kickoff time and where to watch on TV or via streaming in the USA.

United States midfielder Christian Pulisic
© IMAGO / Icon SportswireUnited States midfielder Christian Pulisic

By Leonardo Herrera

USA and Panama will face against each other in a 2024 friendly match, and USA fans won’t want to miss the action. Whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, here you can find out all the essential details to make sure you’re prepared for kickoff.

[Watch USA vs Panama online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

As the United States prepares to co-host the 2026 World Cup, the national team faces a relatively light official schedule, with no major competitions lined up until then. To stay sharp, the USA squad is seeking out opponents for friendly matches on each FIFA Matchday. Panama find itself in a similar situation.

Although they still need to navigate the Concacaf Qualifiers, Panama currently have no official games, having already secured a spot in the final phase of the Nations League. With the opportunity to compete against top regional teams, they aim to make the most of these tune-up matches.

When will the USA vs Panama match be played?

USA take on Panama in a 2024 international friendly game this Saturday, October 12, with the match kicking off at 10:00 PM (ET).

Panama midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla

Panama midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

USA vs Panama: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch USA vs Panama in the USA

This International Friendly clash between USA and Panama will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: UNIVERSO, Peacock, Telemundo, TNT USA, Futbol de Primera Radio.

Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

