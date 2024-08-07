Vancouver Whitecaps clash with Pumas UNAM in the 2024 Leagues Cup round of 32. Stay tuned for comprehensive coverage, including kickoff times and streaming options for fans across the USA.

Vancouver Whitecaps clash with Pumas UNAM in the 2024 Leagues Cup round of 32. Soccer fans won’t want to miss this must-see event, so be sure to check kickoff times and streaming options available in the USA.

The most intriguing phase of the Leagues Cup is set to begin, with knockout matches promising a thrilling spectacle. In a captivating showdown, two teams that shocked everyone in the group stage will face off. The Vancouver Whitecaps, who topped the West 7 standings, defied expectations by finishing ahead of favorites Los Angeles FC.

On the other side, Pumas UNAM are riding high after an unexpected victory over Monterrey, a strong title contender. The Mexican squad aims to continue their surprising run with another success in what promises to be a tightly contested duel. Fans can expect a fiercely competitive match as both teams look to advance further in the tournament.

When will the Vancouver Whitecaps vs Pumas UNAM match be played?

Vancouver Whitecaps face Pumas UNAM for the 2024 Leagues Cup round of 32 this Wednesday, August 7. The game is set to begin at 10:30 PM (ET).

Pumas UNAM forward Jose Caicedo – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Pumas UNAM: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs Pumas UNAM in the USA

Get ready for an electrifying showdown as the Vancouver Whitecaps face Pumas UNAM the 2024 Leagues Cup. Catch all the action live on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass.Other options: TUDN, Univision NOW, UniMás.