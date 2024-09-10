Trending topics:
Conmebol Qualifiers

Where to watch Venezuela vs Uruguay live in the USA: Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers

Venezuela will face Uruguay for the Matchday 8 of the Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers. Here's everything you need to know, from kickoff time to where you can catch the action live on TV or streaming in the USA.

Facundo Pellistri of Uruguay
© IMAGO / Icon SportswireFacundo Pellistri of Uruguay

By Leonardo Herrera

Venezuela are set to take on Uruguay in a crucial Matchday 8 clash of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. For fans in the U.S., this South American showdown promises plenty of action, and here’s everything you need to know to catch it live—whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming it online nationwide.

[Watch Venezuela vs Uruguay live in the USA on Fanatiz PPV]

It’s a duel between two teams delivered underwhelming performances in the previous Matchday. Uruguay settled for a goalless draw at home against Paraguay, a result that felt like a missed opportunity. While the point was more valuable for Paraguay, it left Uruguay searching for redemption as they prepare to take on Venezuela.

Venezuela, on the other hand, are coming off a disastrous 4-0 loss in La Paz to Bolivia, a performance that ranks among their worst in recent memory. Another setback could severely damage their hopes of staying competitive in the qualification race. With both teams eager to bounce back, this matchup could prove pivotal in shaping their respective campaigns.

Advertisement

When will the Venezuela vs Uruguay match be played?

Venezuela play against Uruguay for the Matchday 8 of the Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers this Tuesday, September 10th, with kickoff set for 6:00 PM (ET).

Yeferson Soteldo of Venezuela – IMAGO / BSR Agency

Yeferson Soteldo of Venezuela – IMAGO / BSR Agency

Advertisement

Venezuela vs Uruguay: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:00 PM
CT: 5:00 PM
MT: 4:00 PM
PT: 3:00 PM

Brazil: Dorival Junior makes bold prediction about the future of national team

see also

Brazil: Dorival Junior makes bold prediction about the future of national team

How to watch Venezuela vs Uruguay in the USA

This game between Venezuela and Uruguay for the Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers can be watch in the USA on Fanatiz PPV.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Saints star Alvin Kamara makes something clear about his contract situation
NFL

NFL News: Saints star Alvin Kamara makes something clear about his contract situation

Colombia vs Argentina LIVE: Kick-off time and how to watch Matchday 8 of 2026 World Cup Qualifiers
Soccer

Colombia vs Argentina LIVE: Kick-off time and how to watch Matchday 8 of 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

NFL News: 49ers legend strongly defends Brandon Aiyuk after poor performance vs Jets
NFL

NFL News: 49ers legend strongly defends Brandon Aiyuk after poor performance vs Jets

NFL News: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes breaks silence on Dak Prescott's record deal with Cowboys
NFL

NFL News: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes breaks silence on Dak Prescott's record deal with Cowboys

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo