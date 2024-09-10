Where to watch Venezuela vs Uruguay live in the USA: Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers

Venezuela will face Uruguay for the Matchday 8 of the Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers. Here's everything you need to know, from kickoff time to where you can catch the action live on TV or streaming in the USA.

It’s a duel between two teams delivered underwhelming performances in the previous Matchday. Uruguay settled for a goalless draw at home against Paraguay, a result that felt like a missed opportunity. While the point was more valuable for Paraguay, it left Uruguay searching for redemption as they prepare to take on Venezuela.

Venezuela, on the other hand, are coming off a disastrous 4-0 loss in La Paz to Bolivia, a performance that ranks among their worst in recent memory. Another setback could severely damage their hopes of staying competitive in the qualification race. With both teams eager to bounce back, this matchup could prove pivotal in shaping their respective campaigns.

When will the Venezuela vs Uruguay match be played?

Venezuela play against Uruguay for the Matchday 8 of the Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers this Tuesday, September 10th, with kickoff set for 6:00 PM (ET).

Yeferson Soteldo of Venezuela – IMAGO / BSR Agency

Venezuela vs Uruguay: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Venezuela vs Uruguay in the USA

This game between Venezuela and Uruguay for the Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers can be watch in the USA on Fanatiz PPV.