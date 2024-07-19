Wrexham face AFC Bournemouth in an exciting international club friendly. Fans won’t want to miss a minute of the action, so here's the scoop on game time, broadcast details, and streaming options to ensure you're fully plugged into all the thrills.

Wrexham are set to go head-to-head with AFC Bournemouth in what promises to be an electrifying international friendly. Fans should stay tuned for a comprehensive preview of this thrilling matchup. Don’t miss out on the action—find all the ways to catch the game live, whether through streaming or traditional TV options in the USA.

The Wrexham squad continue to defy expectations and inch closer to their Premier League dreams. Although they still need to secure a couple of promotions, their journey is on the right track as they prepare to compete in Football League One, the third tier of English soccer. This season, Wrexham is gearing up for a high-profile test by facing off against Premier League side AFC Bournemouth.

Bournemouth, having recently improved significantly and eliminated their relegation fears, are now aiming higher. With ambitions set on Cup qualifications, the Bournemouth are determined to ramp up their preparations. This clash with Wrexham will be crucial for both sides, offering a competitive edge as they push for their respective season goals.

When will the Wrexham vs AFC Bournemouth match be played?

Wrexham will clash with AFC Bournemouth in an international friendly this Saturday, July 20, with the action kicking off at 7:00 PM (ET).

Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke – IMAGO / PA Images

Wrexham vs AFC Bournemouth: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Wrexham vs AFC Bournemouth in the USA

Catch the international club friendly showdown as Wrexham take on AFC Bournemouth, live streaming exclusively on ESPN+ and the ESPN App. Don’t miss out on the action—USA fans can tune in to watch every thrilling moment of this exciting matchup.