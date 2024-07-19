Manchester United face off against Rangers in an international friendly. Stay tuned for all the thrilling action—you won't want to miss a single moment live.

Manchester United take on Rangers in an international friendly. Get ready for an in-depth preview of this eagerly awaited showdown. Discover the multitude of ways to catch every moment, whether it’s through televised broadcasts or convenient live streaming services available in your country.

Manchester United are gearing up for the 2024/2025 season with renewed determination, aiming to make a stronger impact across all competitions after a less-than-stellar 2023/2024 campaign. Despite clinching the FA Cup, which provided a silver lining to a largely disappointing season, the “Red Devils” are focused on revamping their performance for the new year.

In their first preseason friendly, the United suffered a setback against Norway’s Rosenborg, but they’re now setting their sights on bouncing back with a match against Scotland’s Rangers. The Scottish side, who narrowly missed out on trophies in both the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup last season, is also eager for redemption.

Manchester United vs Rangers: Kick-Off Time in your country

Australia: 1:00 AM (July 21)

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 4:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

South Africa: 5:00 PM

UK: 4:00 PM

Scott Wright of Rangers – IMAGO / Action Plus

Manchester United vs Rangers: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Australia: beIN Sports Connect beIN SPORTS 3

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Premium, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia

International: Rangers TV

Republic of Ireland: MUTV

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Sporty TV

South Africa: StarTimes App, Sporty TV

UK: MUTV