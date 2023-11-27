Who has the highest average attendance in the top 5 leagues in Europe?

The Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Bundesliga are always in competition with each other, from the age-old question of which is the better league to who turns the most profit, all these leagues have their case at being the best in the world.

While for many pundits and fans the best league is the Premier League, there is no question the clubs that are spending the most come from England, in fact today a mid table team in England can realistically spend more than a Champions League team in Serie A.

But who has the most fans? Which teams draw the most supporter’s week in and week out, Transfermarkt put out the top six teams that are drawing the most fans in the 5 top leagues in Europe.

Top draw European teams

The report showcased that the following teams draw the most fans per home game:

Borussia Dortmund: 81,365

Bayern Munich: 75,000

Inter: 73,555

Man United: 73,459

Milan: 72,362

Real Madrid: 68,588

Despite being 4th in the Bundesliga Dortmund continues to be the leader in attendance not only in Europe but also around the world. Bayern Munich are in second and always bring in a large crowd.

Inter Milan are first in Serie A and continue to be the top attended team in Serie A but only by 1,000 fans because Milan is the fifth on the list.

Manchester United, who are having a season to forget continues to be the top attended team in the Premier League, while Real Madrid is just under 69,000 in LaLiga.