A significant number of characters will capture attention in the Champions League final. Both sides have great players, but the biggest star is probably Manchester City’s coach Pep Guardiola. Everything about him holds a certain allure considering what he generates.

Guardiola’s family is something that also draws attention. He has been in a relationship with Cristina Serra since he was a teenager, and they got married in 2014. Together, they have three children named Maria, Marius, and Valentina.

Among the three, Maria stands out as the most renowned appearing often when Pep’s teams win a title. She has also made headlines a few years ago for dating soccer player Dele Alli during his time in England, but that has already finished.

How old is Maria Guardiola?

Maria Guardiola is 22 years old. She was born on December 30, 2000. Her birthplace was Manresa, Catalonia, Spain.

How tall is Maria Guardiola?

Maria Guardiola is 5’6”.

What is Maria Guardiola’s job?

Maria Guardiola is a model and an influencer.

What is Maria Guardiola’s net worth?

Maria Guardiola has a net worth of around $500,000.

What is Maria Guardiola’s Instagram?

Maria Guardiola is at @maria.guardiola on Instagram, where she has 598,000 followers.