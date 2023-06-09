The moment we’ve been waiting for so long is finally here. On Saturday, June 10, all eyes will be on Manchester City and Inter Milan when they clash in Istambul for the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League final.

The English team heads into this clash as the strong favorite, having won the Premier League and FA Cup titles in great fashion. Pep Guardiola‘s team has been playing at an incredible level, and now it wants to complete the treble.

Needless to say, the Nerrazzurri are the big underdogs ahead of this game. However, there’s a reason the Italians have made it to this stage. Here, let’s take a look at the differences between Guardiola’s side and Simone Inzaghi‘s team.

How Pep Guardiola led Man City to the 2022-23 Champions League final

Though many believe it all comes down to this game, it’s safe to say this is Man City’s best version under Guardiola so far. We’ve seen great City teams during the Spaniard’s tenure, but this team has been practically unstoppable.

One of its strengths is the tactical versatility shown throughout the continental tournament. Guardiola has refused to stick to one formation. City played all group stage games with four at the back, but the number of midfielders and forwards changed.

As for the knockout stages, the Sky Blues have mostly used a three-man defense, except in the round of 16 return leg against Leipzig and the first leg of the semis vs. Real Madrid.

Style of play

Therefore, predicting their system for this game is not that easy. However, it’s easier to imagine which players will be taking the field. The most important thing is that, regardless of their formation, City’s approach is always the same and it works.

Whether it’s with a three or four backline, Guardiola’s men love to take control of the ball, and they strive for possession whenever they lose it. City’s high-pressing works in ways only a few teams in history have been able to pull off, and they also have an impressive ease to break the opposition’s lines whenever they find an opponent that drops back.

John Stones operating both as center-back and central midfield is a fantastic achievement by Pep, but the key addition for City has been Erling Haaland, who has provided the goals for a team that knew how to create danger, but not always how to finish their opponents.

How Simone Inzaghi got Inter Milan in the 2022-23 Champions League final

On the other hand, Inzaghi only had one plan throughout the competition and he never changed it. His Inter Milan has deployed a 3-5-2 formation in all Champions League fixtures, and so far, it paid off.

This system has allowed the Nerazzurri to have presence in the opposition’s box without leaving their own half unprotected. The wing-backs’ role is crucial for this, with Denzel Dumfries and Frederico Dimarco covering the flanks from box to box.

Inzaghi also assigns different tasks to those in the middle of the park. Marcelo Brozovic‘s role is not the same than Hakan Calhanoglu‘s, who operates as a playmaker rather than a defensive midfield. Nicolo Barella and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, on the other hand, are required to contribute both in offense and defense.

Lautaro Martinez is the main man up front, while his partner may change: Edin Dzeko has joined him in attack on many occasions, but Inzaghi has also chosen Romelu Lukaku in certain fixtures.

Either way, barring a few positions, Inzaghi’s Inter have rarely changed throughout the Champions League. They may not be favorites, but we shouldn’t count them out. Even if Inter’s Serie A campaign left much to be desired, this team has shown plenty of character when it mattered.