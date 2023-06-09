There are plenty of big competitions in European soccer. However, none of them is as huge as the Champions League. Now, Manchester City and Inter are going to determine who wins the 2022-2023 edition.

This is the ultimate goal for Manchester City as a project since they were acquired by their current owners. They have already won the Premier League and the FA Cup this season, so adding this title will complete a feat that very few teams have achieved.

Inter weren’t seen as contenders when the competition began because they don’t have the money that English clubs have to spend, but they were able to get to the last game. They have a better history in this tournament with three titles in the past.

Ways to listen to Manchester City vs Inter on the radio

Every fan is going to track the action closely. Watching the game is obviously the ideal option, although this match will also be available on the radio. Manchester City vs Inter can be followed on TuneIn, Champions League Radio, Manchester City Radio, talkSPORT, BBC Radio Manchester, Radio Nerazzurra, RAI Radio 1, RAI Radio 1 Sport, and Centro Suono Sport.