Why are Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Isak not playing today for Liverpool vs LASK in 2026-27 UCL Matchday 2?

Champions League action continues to deliver drama, with Liverpool set to host LASK in Matchday 2 without Dominik Szoboszlai, Cody Gakpo, and Alexander Isak.

Liverpool is set to face LASK in Matchday 2 of the 2026–27 UEFA Champions League as the Reds look to secure three crucial points and climb the league-phase standings. However, Andani Iraola’s side will be forced to tackle this challenge shorthanded, with Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexander Isak, and Cody Gakpo all ruled out of today’s squad.

Szoboszlai, Gakpo and Isak are not playing for Liverpool today against LASK due to injuries suffered during the international break. The Hungarian star picked up a minor hamstring injury in Liverpool’s recent outing against Manchester City, prompting the manager to rest him as a precautionary measure.

According to Liverpool’s latest injury update, Gakpo is recovering from an ankle issue, while Isak is working through a thigh strain. Both forwards have been held out with an eye toward the club’s heavy upcoming slate.

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Looking to bounce back from a crushing 4-0 Premier League defeat at the hands of Manchester City, Liverpool enters Austria determined to reset its momentum with a much needed victory.

Our first #UCL away day of the season 👊⚪️ pic.twitter.com/A6Gjt80PYT — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 14, 2026

Predicted lineup for Liverpool against LASK

With key starters unavailable, Liverpool will lean on its squad depth at the Raiffeisen Arena in Linz. Florian Wirtz, Bradley Barcola, and Alexis Mac Allister are expected to anchor the lineup as the Reds take on the Austrian outfit.

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Here is Liverpool’s predicted XI for today’s Champions League clash:

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Defenders: Jeremie Frimpong, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Milos Kerkez

Midfielders: Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Florian Wirtz

Forwards: Lewis Koumas, Bradley Barcola, Rio Ngumoha

The stage is set for a compelling fixture in Linz. While Liverpool aims for a convincing performance to keep moving up the Champions League table, LASK will look to exploit the visitors’ depleted roster and pull off a signature home upset.

Key takeaways

Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexander Isak, and Cody Gakpo are ruled out for Liverpool’s Champions League match against LASK.

are ruled out for Liverpool’s Champions League match against LASK. Liverpool enters Austria seeking to reset its momentum following a 4–0 Premier League defeat to Manchester City.

enters Austria seeking to reset its momentum following a 4–0 Premier League defeat to Manchester City. Florian Wirtz, Bradley Barcola, and Alexis Mac Allister are expected to anchor Liverpool’s predicted starting XI.