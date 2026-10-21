Why was Bukayo Saka subbed off by Arsenal vs Bayern Munich in Matchday 3 of 2026-27 UEFA Champions League?

Just minutes into the match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on Matchday 3 of the 2026–27 Champions League, Bukayo Saka was forced to leave the game.

Just a few minutes into the Matchday 3 clash between Arsenal and Bayern Munich in the 2026–27 UEFA Champions League, Bukayo Saka was forced off with a suspected muscle injury. Eberechi Eze was brought on to replace him.

While attempting to get past a defender, Saka struck the ball with his left foot and felt discomfort. Rather than risk aggravating the issue, Mikel Arteta quickly called on Eze to come off the bench and replace his teammate.

Both the Champions League and the Premier League are still in their early stages, but an injury to a key player like Saka could have a significant impact for Arsenal. The next step will be to await the results of the medical tests to determine the severity of the injury.

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Attacking alternatives for the Gunners

Mikel Arteta is sitting on a serious wealth of attacking options this 2026–27 season, giving opposing defenses absolute fits with their versatility. Spearheading the group, Kai Havertz continues to be Arteta’s trusted focal point up top, already pocketing a goal against Chelsea and an assist against Lille while anchoring the pressing scheme.

Eberechi Eze of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team’s second goal.

Supporting him, Eberechi Eze brings pure flair to the frontline, having already found the net against Lille in the Champions League and chipped in with an EFL Cup assist. Meanwhile, Noni Madueke provides explosive width and directness off the flank, leading the squad with 2.3 key passes per game. With this blend of physicality, vision, and raw pace, Arsenal’s frontline gives Arteta the ultimate toolbox to rotate and break down any setup in Europe.

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Eze comes on and delivers

They often say that goals come from the bench, and this time was no exception. After a superb assist from Martin Odegaard, Eberechi Eze fired a low, angled shot past Manuel Neuer to score the opening goal of the match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

Key takeaways

Bukayo Saka was forced off with a suspected muscle injury early against Bayern Munich.

early against Bayern Munich. Eberechi Eze came off the bench to replace Saka during the Champions League clash.

to replace Saka during the Champions League clash. Eberechi Eze fired a low shot past Manuel Neuer to score the opening goal.