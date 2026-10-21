Why is Joshua Kimmich not playing today for Bayern Munich vs Arsenal in 2026-27 UCL Matchday 3?

Bayern Munich are looking to secure their second win of the 2026–27 UEFA Champions League campaign, but it won’t be easy as they host Arsenal, who have won both of their opening matches. Adding to the challenge, Bayern will be without Joshua Kimmich, who is unavailable for the match following the death of a close family member.

The German club issued a statement on the matter through its official X account: “Due to a death in his immediate family, Joshua Kimmich is not in the squad today for the match against Arsenal London. On behalf of the family, we ask that his privacy and grief be respected, and that further inquiries and reporting be refrained from. In deep sympathy, the entire FC Bayern stands by Joshua Kimmich’s side.”

Although Kimmich’s absence is a significant blow to Vincent Kompany’s midfield, the reasons behind his unavailability are entirely understandable. The Bavarians have plenty of options at their disposal to go toe-to-toe with the Gunners at the Allianz Arena.

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Bayern eye second 2026-27 UCL win

Bayern Munich kicked off their Champions League campaign with total authority before getting caught in a wild thriller. They started Matchday 1 in absolute steamroller mode, crushing Bodo Glimt 5–0 at the Allianz Arena.

Luis Diaz of FC Bayern Munich celebrates scoring his team’s third goal.

But Matchday 2 proved to be a reality check—they traveled to Norway to face Viking FK and ended up scrambling in a chaotic 3–3 draw after picking up a late red card. With 4 points from their opening two games, the Bavarians showed they’ve got serious firepower, but also a few defensive kinks to smooth out as the tournament heats up.

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Another major absence for Bayern

Kompany will have to reshuffle his midfield and attack ahead of the clash against Arsenal, as Michael Olise will also be unavailable. The Frenchman was sent off in the previous match against Viking and will have to serve a one-match suspension.

Key takeaways