Why aren’t Jamal Musiala, Michael Olise playing today for Bayern vs Arsenal in 2026-27 UEFA Champions League?

Bayern Munich host Arsenal in Matchday 3 of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League but are missing both Jamal Musiala and Michael Olise.

Joshua Kimmich isn’t playing for Bayern Munich against Arsenal, yet he won’t be the only absentee for Vincent Kompany’s squad. Taking on a big challenge in Matchday 3 of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League, the Bavarian side will also be without Jamal Musiala and Michael Olise.

Though for very different reasons, Bayern‘s starting XI to face the Gunners will be highlighted by the key absences of Musiala and Olise. Still, Kompany will have other top stars available in the squad, including Harry Kane, who knows a thing or two about facing Arsenal.

As the North London club arrives at Allianz Arena, Kane will be waiting, fork and knife in hand, bib in place, ready to have a meal. The same can’t be said about Musiala and Olise, though.

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Musiala is out with injury

Musiala is still sidelined with a muscle tear in his right thigh. The 2026-27 season has been filled with adversity for Musiala, who cleared concerns and explained why he fainted twice during the preseason, but hasn’t been a regular presence for Bayern due to multiple health setbacks.

Olise and Musiala in action.

His latest injury occured during warmups in an international game for Germany and has kept Musiala inactive since Sept. 24. So far in the season, Musiala has only played four games (213 minutes, according to Transfermarkt), scoring two goals and assisting another.

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Olise must serve suspension

As for Olise, the reason for the Londoner’s absence is much different. Olise was shown two yellow cards, resulting in a red one, during Bayern’s shocking 3-3 tie against Viking in Matchday 2 of the Champions League. As is standard for such send-offs, Olise will have to serve a one-game suspension, keeping him out of the lineup against Arsenal.

Olise’s bookings happened just seconds apart making for an uncommon ejection. It was Olise’s first red card of his senior career, and it has cost him his appearance against the Gunners.

Key takeaways

Bayern Munich will miss Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, and Michael Olise against Arsenal.

will miss Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, and Michael Olise against Arsenal. Jamal Musiala remains sidelined with a muscle tear in his right thigh.

remains sidelined with a muscle tear in his right thigh. Michael Olise is suspended following a red card received against Viking.